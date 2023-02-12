Kkalpana Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore, up 378.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore in December 2022 up 378.67% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 362200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2022 up 646.51% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.