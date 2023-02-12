 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kkalpana Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore, up 378.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kkalpana Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore in December 2022 up 378.67% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 362200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2022 up 646.51% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Kkalpana Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.64 89.22 12.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.64 89.22 12.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 58.02 90.04 8.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.19 -0.64 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.06 0.16 0.92
Depreciation 0.59 0.56 0.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.98 0.75 2.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.81 -1.66 -0.52
Other Income 6.43 3.16 0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.62 1.50 0.09
Interest 1.34 1.27 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.28 0.23 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.28 0.23 0.00
Tax 0.19 0.19 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.09 0.04 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.09 0.04 0.00
Equity Share Capital 18.81 18.81 18.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.00 --
Diluted EPS 0.12 -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.00 --
Diluted EPS 0.12 -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited