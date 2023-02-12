Kkalpana Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore, up 378.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore in December 2022 up 378.67% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 362200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2022 up 646.51% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Kkalpana Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 13.60 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.72% returns over the last 6 months and -71.93% over the last 12 months.