    Kkalpana Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore, up 378.67% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kkalpana Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore in December 2022 up 378.67% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 362200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2022 up 646.51% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.6489.2212.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.6489.2212.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.0290.048.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.19-0.640.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.060.160.92
    Depreciation0.590.560.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.980.752.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.81-1.66-0.52
    Other Income6.433.160.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.621.500.09
    Interest1.341.270.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.280.230.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.280.230.00
    Tax0.190.190.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.090.040.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.090.040.00
    Equity Share Capital18.8118.8118.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.00--
    Diluted EPS0.12----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.00--
    Diluted EPS0.12----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited