Kkalpana Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.22 crore, down 84.67% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kkalpana Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.22 crore in September 2022 down 84.67% from Rs. 582.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 101.66% from Rs. 13.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2022 down 93.87% from Rs. 32.12 crore in September 2021.

Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 13.47 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -63.55% returns over the last 6 months and -71.06% over the last 12 months.

Kkalpana Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.22 107.71 582.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.22 107.71 582.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.04 102.19 504.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.64 -0.72 7.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.16 1.46 9.05
Depreciation 0.56 0.55 3.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.85 3.53 35.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.75 0.69 21.69
Other Income 3.16 1.34 6.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.41 2.04 28.62
Interest 1.27 1.69 10.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.14 0.35 18.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.14 0.35 18.07
Tax 0.19 0.11 4.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 0.24 13.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 0.24 13.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.17 0.00 -0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.22 0.24 13.46
Equity Share Capital 18.81 18.81 18.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.03 1.43
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.03 1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.03 1.43
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.03 1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:00 pm
