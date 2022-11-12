Kkalpana Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.22 crore, down 84.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.22 crore in September 2022 down 84.67% from Rs. 582.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 101.66% from Rs. 13.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2022 down 93.87% from Rs. 32.12 crore in September 2021.

Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 13.47 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -63.55% returns over the last 6 months and -71.06% over the last 12 months.