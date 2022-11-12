Kkalpana Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.22 crore, down 84.67% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kkalpana Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.22 crore in September 2022 down 84.67% from Rs. 582.07 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 101.66% from Rs. 13.46 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2022 down 93.87% from Rs. 32.12 crore in September 2021.
Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 13.47 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -63.55% returns over the last 6 months and -71.06% over the last 12 months.
|Kkalpana Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.22
|107.71
|582.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.22
|107.71
|582.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|90.04
|102.19
|504.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.64
|-0.72
|7.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|1.46
|9.05
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.55
|3.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.85
|3.53
|35.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.75
|0.69
|21.69
|Other Income
|3.16
|1.34
|6.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.41
|2.04
|28.62
|Interest
|1.27
|1.69
|10.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.35
|18.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|0.35
|18.07
|Tax
|0.19
|0.11
|4.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.24
|13.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.24
|13.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.17
|0.00
|-0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.22
|0.24
|13.46
|Equity Share Capital
|18.81
|18.81
|18.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.03
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.03
|1.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.03
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.03
|1.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited