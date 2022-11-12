English
    Kkalpana Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.22 crore, down 84.67% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kkalpana Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.22 crore in September 2022 down 84.67% from Rs. 582.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 101.66% from Rs. 13.46 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2022 down 93.87% from Rs. 32.12 crore in September 2021.

    Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 13.47 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -63.55% returns over the last 6 months and -71.06% over the last 12 months.

    Kkalpana Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.22107.71582.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.22107.71582.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials90.04102.19504.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.64-0.727.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.161.469.05
    Depreciation0.560.553.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.853.5335.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.750.6921.69
    Other Income3.161.346.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.412.0428.62
    Interest1.271.6910.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.140.3518.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.140.3518.07
    Tax0.190.114.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.2413.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.2413.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.170.00-0.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.220.2413.46
    Equity Share Capital18.8118.8118.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.031.43
    Diluted EPS-0.020.031.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.031.43
    Diluted EPS-0.020.031.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

