    Kkalpana Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.63 crore, up 236.85% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kkalpana Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.63 crore in March 2023 up 236.85% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 87.05% from Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2023 up 36.07% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

    Kkalpana Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.

    Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 16.23 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.30% returns over the last 6 months and -50.82% over the last 12 months.

    Kkalpana Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.6358.644.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.6358.644.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.9458.022.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.24-0.19-0.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.231.061.33
    Depreciation0.750.591.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.263.013.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.30-3.84-3.75
    Other Income4.046.433.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.742.590.21
    Interest1.291.340.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.451.250.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.451.250.18
    Tax0.010.19-3.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.441.063.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.441.063.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.020.020.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.421.073.26
    Equity Share Capital18.8118.8118.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.110.35
    Diluted EPS0.040.110.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.110.35
    Diluted EPS0.040.110.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kkalpana Ind #Kkalpana Industries #Plastics #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 07:31 pm