Kkalpana Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.63 crore, up 236.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.63 crore in March 2023 up 236.85% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 87.05% from Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2023 up 36.07% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

Kkalpana Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.

Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 16.23 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.30% returns over the last 6 months and -50.82% over the last 12 months.