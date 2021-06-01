MARKET NEWS

Kkalpana Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 490.75 crore, up 26.55% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kkalpana Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 490.75 crore in March 2021 up 26.55% from Rs. 387.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.40 crore in March 2021 down 23.73% from Rs. 16.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.01 crore in March 2021 up 33.83% from Rs. 20.93 crore in March 2020.

Kkalpana Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.73 in March 2020.

Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 33.95 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)

Kkalpana Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations490.75432.92387.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations490.75432.92387.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials435.18369.43330.41
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.63-2.10-1.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.447.668.40
Depreciation3.053.333.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.6941.3732.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0313.2315.49
Other Income3.936.682.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9619.9117.90
Interest9.779.1610.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.1910.756.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax15.1910.756.94
Tax2.784.18-9.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.406.5716.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.406.5716.27
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.03-0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.406.6016.26
Equity Share Capital18.8118.8118.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.320.701.73
Diluted EPS1.320.701.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.320.701.73
Diluted EPS1.320.701.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2021 07:22 pm

