Kkalpana Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore, down 86.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore in June 2023 down 86.7% from Rs. 107.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 185.68% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2023 down 22.78% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2022.

Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 12.20 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.22% returns over the last 6 months and -14.92% over the last 12 months.