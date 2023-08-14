English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kkalpana Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore, down 86.7% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kkalpana Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore in June 2023 down 86.7% from Rs. 107.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 185.68% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2023 down 22.78% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2022.

    Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 12.20 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.22% returns over the last 6 months and -14.92% over the last 12 months.

    Kkalpana Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.3316.63107.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.3316.63107.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.4812.94102.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.96-0.24-0.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.321.231.46
    Depreciation0.760.750.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.754.263.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.02-2.300.69
    Other Income4.264.041.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.241.742.04
    Interest1.321.291.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.450.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.090.450.35
    Tax0.110.010.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.200.440.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.200.440.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.020.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.210.420.24
    Equity Share Capital18.8118.8118.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.040.03
    Diluted EPS-0.020.040.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.040.03
    Diluted EPS-0.020.040.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kkalpana Ind #Kkalpana Industries #Plastics #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!