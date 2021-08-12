Kkalpana Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 511.59 crore, up 123.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.59 crore in June 2021 up 123.71% from Rs. 228.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.59 crore in June 2021 up 11315.52% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2021 up 139.33% from Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2020.

Kkalpana Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 53.90 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)