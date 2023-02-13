 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kkalpana Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore, down 89.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kkalpana Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore in December 2022 down 89.27% from Rs. 546.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 down 92.57% from Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2022 down 90.85% from Rs. 34.74 crore in December 2021.

Kkalpana Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.64 89.22 546.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.64 89.22 546.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 58.02 90.04 445.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.19 -0.64 3.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.06 0.16 10.50
Depreciation 0.59 0.56 3.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.01 0.85 57.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.84 -1.75 25.75
Other Income 6.43 3.16 5.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.59 1.41 31.53
Interest 1.34 1.27 12.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.25 0.14 19.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.25 0.14 19.29
Tax 0.19 0.19 4.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.06 -0.05 14.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.06 -0.05 14.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 -0.17 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.07 -0.22 14.42
Equity Share Capital 18.81 18.81 18.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 -0.02 1.53
Diluted EPS 0.11 -0.02 1.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 -0.02 1.53
Diluted EPS 0.11 -0.02 1.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited