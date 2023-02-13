Kkalpana Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore, down 89.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore in December 2022 down 89.27% from Rs. 546.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 down 92.57% from Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2022 down 90.85% from Rs. 34.74 crore in December 2021.