    Kkalpana Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore, down 89.27% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kkalpana Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore in December 2022 down 89.27% from Rs. 546.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 down 92.57% from Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2022 down 90.85% from Rs. 34.74 crore in December 2021.

    Kkalpana Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.6489.22546.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.6489.22546.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.0290.04445.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.19-0.643.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.060.1610.50
    Depreciation0.590.563.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.010.8557.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.84-1.7525.75
    Other Income6.433.165.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.591.4131.53
    Interest1.341.2712.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.250.1419.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.250.1419.29
    Tax0.190.194.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.06-0.0514.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.06-0.0514.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02-0.170.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.07-0.2214.42
    Equity Share Capital18.8118.8118.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-0.021.53
    Diluted EPS0.11-0.021.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-0.021.53
    Diluted EPS0.11-0.021.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
