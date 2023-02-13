Kkalpana Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore, down 89.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.64 crore in December 2022 down 89.27% from Rs. 546.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2022 down 92.57% from Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2022 down 90.85% from Rs. 34.74 crore in December 2021.

Kkalpana Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2021.

Kkalpana Ind shares closed at 13.15 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.94% returns over the last 6 months and -72.86% over the last 12 months.