KJMC Fin Ser Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 12.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in September 2022 down 12.27% from Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 767.97% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

KJMC Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 28.05 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.03% returns over the last 6 months and -7.73% over the last 12 months.