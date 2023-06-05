KJMC Fin Ser Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 7.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KJMC Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 7.57% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 401.57% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 33.25 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.39% returns over the last 12 months.
|KJMC Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.64
|0.72
|0.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.64
|0.72
|0.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.31
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.45
|0.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.10
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.05
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.23
|0.21
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.26
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.34
|-0.26
|-0.13
|Tax
|0.14
|0.00
|-0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|-0.25
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|-0.25
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|4.79
|4.79
|4.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|-0.53
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|-0.53
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|-0.53
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|-0.53
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited