KJMC Fin Ser Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore, up 145.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore in March 2019 up 145.61% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019 up 355.84% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019 up 77.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2018.

KJMC Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2018.

KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 18.90 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)