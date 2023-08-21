KJMC Fin Ser Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 182.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in June 2023 up 182.63% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 105.05% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

KJMC Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2022.

KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 35.60 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.69% returns over the last 6 months and 18.67% over the last 12 months.