KJMC Fin Ser Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 0.62% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KJMC Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 0.62% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022 up 41.54% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 down 137.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 30.05 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.32% returns over the last 6 months and 22.40% over the last 12 months.

KJMC Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.37 0.69 0.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.37 0.69 0.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.25 0.32
Depreciation 0.04 0.05 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.42 0.44 0.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 -0.05 -0.21
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.42 -0.01 -0.17
Interest 0.11 0.12 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.53 -0.13 -0.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.53 -0.13 -0.26
Tax -0.02 -0.29 0.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.52 0.16 -0.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.52 0.16 -0.88
Equity Share Capital 4.79 4.79 4.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.08 0.33 -1.84
Diluted EPS -1.08 0.33 -1.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.08 0.33 -1.84
Diluted EPS -1.08 0.33 -1.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:44 am
