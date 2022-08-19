KJMC Fin Ser Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 0.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KJMC Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 0.62% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022 up 41.54% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 down 137.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.
KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 30.05 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.32% returns over the last 6 months and 22.40% over the last 12 months.
|KJMC Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.37
|0.69
|0.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.37
|0.69
|0.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.25
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|0.44
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.05
|-0.21
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.01
|-0.17
|Interest
|0.11
|0.12
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.13
|-0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.53
|-0.13
|-0.26
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.29
|0.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|0.16
|-0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|0.16
|-0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|4.79
|4.79
|4.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|0.33
|-1.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|0.33
|-1.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|0.33
|-1.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|0.33
|-1.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited