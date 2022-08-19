KJMC Fin Ser Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 0.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 0.62% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022 up 41.54% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 down 137.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 30.05 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.32% returns over the last 6 months and 22.40% over the last 12 months.