KJMC Fin Ser Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 0.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2021 down 0.32% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021 down 205.55% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 down 328.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 25.75 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 167.67% returns over the last 6 months and 327.03% over the last 12 months.