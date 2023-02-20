 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KJMC Fin Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 40.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KJMC Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 40.33% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 201.36% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

KJMC Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.72 1.16 1.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.72 1.16 1.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.31 0.16 0.25
Depreciation 0.05 0.04 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.45 0.34 0.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 0.61 0.58
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.66 0.61
Interest 0.21 0.16 0.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.26 0.50 0.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.26 0.50 0.26
Tax 0.00 0.14 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.25 0.36 0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.25 0.36 0.25
Equity Share Capital 4.79 4.79 4.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 0.74 0.52
Diluted EPS -0.53 0.74 0.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 0.74 0.52
Diluted EPS -0.53 0.74 0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited