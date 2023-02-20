KJMC Fin Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 40.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 40.33% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 201.36% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 37.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.50% returns over the last 6 months and 27.91% over the last 12 months.