    KJMC Fin Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 40.33% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KJMC Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 40.33% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 201.36% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

    KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 37.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.50% returns over the last 6 months and 27.91% over the last 12 months.

    KJMC Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.721.161.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.721.161.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.160.25
    Depreciation0.050.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.450.340.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.610.58
    Other Income0.050.050.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.660.61
    Interest0.210.160.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.260.500.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.260.500.26
    Tax0.000.140.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.250.360.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.250.360.25
    Equity Share Capital4.794.794.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.530.740.52
    Diluted EPS-0.530.740.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.530.740.52
    Diluted EPS-0.530.740.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:44 pm