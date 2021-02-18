KJMC Fin Ser Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 27.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 27.58% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020 down 1.29% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020 down 127.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 9.65 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)