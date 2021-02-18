KJMC Fin Ser Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 27.58% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KJMC Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 27.58% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020 down 1.29% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020 down 127.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.
KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 9.65 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)
|KJMC Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.33
|0.31
|0.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.33
|0.31
|0.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.48
|0.26
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.09
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|0.42
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.45
|-0.33
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.19
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.27
|-0.29
|Interest
|0.11
|0.24
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.51
|-0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|-0.51
|-0.63
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|-0.50
|-0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|-0.50
|-0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|4.79
|4.79
|4.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|-1.05
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|-1.05
|-1.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|-1.05
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|-1.05
|-1.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited