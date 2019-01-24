KJMC Fin Ser Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore, down 15.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore in December 2018 down 15.36% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 73.03% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2018 down 21.31% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2017.

KJMC Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2017.

KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 32.00 on January 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.48% returns over the last 6 months and -13.51% over the last 12 months.