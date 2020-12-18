KJMC Fin Ser Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 35.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in September 2020 down 35.04% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2020 down 51.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020 down 1000% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 6.55 on December 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -42.54% returns over the last 12 months.