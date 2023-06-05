English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KJMC Fin Ser Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 7.57% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KJMC Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 7.57% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 down 468.33% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 33.25 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.39% returns over the last 12 months.

    KJMC Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.640.720.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.640.720.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.340.27
    Depreciation0.070.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.440.430.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.10-0.05
    Other Income0.050.050.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.05-0.02
    Interest0.240.220.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.36-0.27-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.36-0.27-0.15
    Tax0.140.00-0.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.50-0.270.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.50-0.270.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.51-0.270.14
    Equity Share Capital4.794.794.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.05-0.560.20
    Diluted EPS-1.05-0.560.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.05-0.560.20
    Diluted EPS-1.05-0.560.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KJMC Fin Ser #KJMC Financial Services #Results
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:44 am