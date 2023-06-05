KJMC Fin Ser Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 7.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 7.57% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 down 468.33% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 33.25 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.39% returns over the last 12 months.