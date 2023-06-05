KJMC Fin Ser Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 7.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KJMC Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 7.57% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 down 468.33% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 33.25 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.39% returns over the last 12 months.
|KJMC Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.64
|0.72
|0.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.64
|0.72
|0.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.34
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|0.43
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.10
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.24
|0.22
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.27
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|-0.27
|-0.15
|Tax
|0.14
|0.00
|-0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|-0.27
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|-0.27
|0.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.51
|-0.27
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|4.79
|4.79
|4.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-0.56
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-0.56
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-0.56
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-0.56
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited