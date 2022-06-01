KJMC Fin Ser Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 42.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2022 up 42.69% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 up 248.36% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 113.04% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

KJMC Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2021.

KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 27.40 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and 108.84% over the last 12 months.