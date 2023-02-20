KJMC Fin Ser Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 41.08% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.72 1.20 1.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.72 1.20 1.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.34 0.19 0.28 Depreciation 0.05 0.04 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.43 0.32 0.32 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 0.65 0.59 Other Income 0.05 0.05 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.70 0.63 Interest 0.22 0.17 0.39 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.27 0.53 0.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.27 0.53 0.23 Tax 0.00 0.14 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.27 0.38 0.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.27 0.38 0.23 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.27 0.38 0.23 Equity Share Capital 4.79 4.79 4.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.56 0.80 0.48 Diluted EPS -0.56 0.80 0.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.56 0.80 0.48 Diluted EPS -0.56 0.80 0.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited