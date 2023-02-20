 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KJMC Fin Ser Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 41.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KJMC Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 41.08% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 215.85% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021. KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 37.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.50% returns over the last 6 months and 27.91% over the last 12 months.
KJMC Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.721.201.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.721.201.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.340.190.28
Depreciation0.050.040.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.430.320.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.650.59
Other Income0.050.050.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.700.63
Interest0.220.170.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.270.530.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.270.530.23
Tax0.000.140.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.270.380.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.270.380.23
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.270.380.23
Equity Share Capital4.794.794.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.560.800.48
Diluted EPS-0.560.800.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.560.800.48
Diluted EPS-0.560.800.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 20, 2023 08:11 pm