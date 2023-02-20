English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KJMC Fin Ser Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 41.08% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KJMC Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 41.08% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 215.85% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 37.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.50% returns over the last 6 months and 27.91% over the last 12 months.
    KJMC Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.721.201.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.721.201.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.190.28
    Depreciation0.050.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.430.320.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.650.59
    Other Income0.050.050.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.700.63
    Interest0.220.170.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.270.530.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.270.530.23
    Tax0.000.140.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.270.380.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.270.380.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.270.380.23
    Equity Share Capital4.794.794.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.560.800.48
    Diluted EPS-0.560.800.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.560.800.48
    Diluted EPS-0.560.800.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KJMC Fin Ser #KJMC Financial Services #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 08:11 pm