KJMC Fin Ser Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 41.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KJMC Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 41.08% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 215.85% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.
|KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 37.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.50% returns over the last 6 months and 27.91% over the last 12 months.
|KJMC Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.72
|1.20
|1.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.72
|1.20
|1.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.19
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.32
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.65
|0.59
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.70
|0.63
|Interest
|0.22
|0.17
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.53
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.53
|0.23
|Tax
|0.00
|0.14
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|0.38
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|0.38
|0.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.27
|0.38
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|4.79
|4.79
|4.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|0.80
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|0.80
|0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|0.80
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|0.80
|0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited