KJMC Fin Ser Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, up 267.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in December 2021 up 267.27% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 up 133.78% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021 up 226.92% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020.

KJMC Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2020.

KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 27.15 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)