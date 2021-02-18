KJMC Fin Ser Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 28.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 28.56% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2020 down 35.17% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 down 333.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 9.65 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)