KJMC Fin Ser Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 28.56% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KJMC Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 28.56% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2020 down 35.17% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 down 333.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.
KJMC Fin Ser shares closed at 9.65 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)
|KJMC Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.33
|0.31
|0.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.33
|0.31
|0.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.29
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.09
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.39
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-0.46
|-0.32
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.19
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.27
|-0.19
|Interest
|0.15
|0.27
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-0.54
|-0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|-0.54
|-0.51
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|-0.54
|-0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|-0.54
|-0.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.68
|-0.54
|-0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|4.79
|4.79
|4.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-1.13
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|-1.13
|-1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-1.13
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|-1.13
|-1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited