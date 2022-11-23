KJMC Corporate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 91.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in September 2022 up 91.7% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 84.28% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 94.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.
KJMC Corporate shares closed at 27.25 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.53% returns over the last 6 months and 12.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.62
|0.18
|0.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.62
|0.18
|0.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.23
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.19
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.28
|-0.49
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.04
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.24
|-0.36
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.25
|-0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.25
|-0.38
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.06
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-0.19
|-0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-0.19
|-0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|3.93
|3.93
|3.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.48
|-0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.48
|-0.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.48
|-0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.48
|-0.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited