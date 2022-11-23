 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KJMC Corporate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 91.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in September 2022 up 91.7% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 84.28% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 94.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 27.25 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.53% returns over the last 6 months and 12.37% over the last 12 months.

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.62 0.18 0.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.62 0.18 0.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.55 0.23 0.62
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.22 0.19 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.28 -0.49
Other Income 0.14 0.04 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.24 -0.36
Interest 0.02 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 -0.25 -0.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.25 -0.38
Tax -0.02 -0.06 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -0.19 -0.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -0.19 -0.37
Equity Share Capital 3.93 3.93 3.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.48 -0.94
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.48 -0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.48 -0.94
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.48 -0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #KJMC Corporate #KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) #Results
first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:11 am