    KJMC Corporate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 91.7% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in September 2022 up 91.7% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 84.28% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 94.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

    KJMC Corporate shares closed at 27.25 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.53% returns over the last 6 months and 12.37% over the last 12 months.

    KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.620.180.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.620.180.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.550.230.62
    Depreciation0.040.040.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.220.190.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.28-0.49
    Other Income0.140.040.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.24-0.36
    Interest0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.07-0.25-0.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.07-0.25-0.38
    Tax-0.02-0.06-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.19-0.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.19-0.37
    Equity Share Capital3.933.933.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.48-0.94
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.48-0.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.48-0.94
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.48-0.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:11 am