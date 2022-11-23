KJMC Corporate Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 91.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in September 2022 up 91.7% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 84.28% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 94.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 27.25 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.53% returns over the last 6 months and 12.37% over the last 12 months.