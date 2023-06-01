KJMC Corporate Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 3.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 3.01% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 72.73% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 57.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

KJMC Corporate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2022.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 34.11 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.15% returns over the last 12 months.