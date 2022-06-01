KJMC Corporate Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, up 169.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in March 2022 up 169.05% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 up 196.73% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 up 197.83% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.

KJMC Corporate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2021.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 31.25 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.26% returns over the last 6 months and 122.90% over the last 12 months.