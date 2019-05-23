KJMC Corporate Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 289.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2019 up 289.96% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019 up 132.45% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019 up 127.27% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2018.

KJMC Corporate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.38 in March 2018.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 27.50 on May 20, 2019 (BSE)