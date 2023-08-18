KJMC Corporate Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 289.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 289.35% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 192.55% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 up 275% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

KJMC Corporate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2022.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 36.55 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.48% returns over the last 6 months