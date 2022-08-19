KJMC Corporate Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 60.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 60.47% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 down 553.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 322.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.
KJMC Corporate shares closed at 22.20 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.84% returns over the last 6 months and 24.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.18
|0.84
|0.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.18
|0.84
|0.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.14
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.29
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|0.36
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.40
|0.06
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.38
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.25
|0.38
|0.05
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|0.36
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|0.36
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.93
|3.93
|3.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.93
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.93
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.93
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.93
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited