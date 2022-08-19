 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KJMC Corporate Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 60.47% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 60.47% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 down 553.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 322.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 22.20 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.84% returns over the last 6 months and 24.37% over the last 12 months.

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.18 0.84 0.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.18 0.84 0.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.14 0.24
Depreciation 0.04 0.05 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.19 0.29 0.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 0.36 0.02
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 0.40 0.06
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.25 0.38 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.25 0.38 0.05
Tax -0.06 0.02 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 0.36 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 0.36 0.04
Equity Share Capital 3.93 3.93 3.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 0.93 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.48 0.93 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 0.93 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.48 0.93 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:33 am
