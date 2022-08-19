KJMC Corporate Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 60.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 60.47% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 down 553.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 322.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 22.20 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.84% returns over the last 6 months and 24.37% over the last 12 months.