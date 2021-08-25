KJMC Corporate Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 360.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in June 2021 up 360.44% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 120.39% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 up 156.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

KJMC Corporate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2020.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 18.75 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.76% returns over the last 6 months