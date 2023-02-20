 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KJMC Corporate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 33.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 33.4% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 53.28% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.48 0.62 0.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.48 0.62 0.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.55 0.16
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.24 0.22 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 -0.19 -0.02
Other Income 0.20 0.14 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.06 0.02
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.07 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.07 0.01
Tax 0.00 -0.02 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 -0.06 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 -0.06 0.01
Equity Share Capital 3.93 3.93 3.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 -0.15 0.03
Diluted EPS 0.02 -0.15 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 -0.15 0.03
Diluted EPS 0.02 -0.15 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited