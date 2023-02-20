KJMC Corporate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 33.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 33.4% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 53.28% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.