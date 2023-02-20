KJMC Corporate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 33.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 33.4% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 53.28% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

KJMC Corporate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 31.65 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.92% returns over the last 12 months.