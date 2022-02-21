KJMC Corporate Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 196.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2021 up 196.7% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 102.65% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 114.58% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020.

KJMC Corporate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2020.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 33.05 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)