KJMC Corporate Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 27.62% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 27.62% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 down 16.92% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020 down 20% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.
KJMC Corporate shares closed at 14.45 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)
|KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.12
|0.20
|0.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.12
|0.20
|0.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.46
|0.31
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.31
|-0.51
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.07
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.24
|-0.44
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.25
|-0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.52
|-0.25
|-0.44
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|-0.25
|-0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|-0.25
|-0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|3.93
|3.93
|3.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-0.65
|-1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-0.65
|-1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-0.65
|-1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-0.65
|-1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited