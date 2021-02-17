KJMC Corporate Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 27.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 27.62% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 down 16.92% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020 down 20% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 14.45 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)