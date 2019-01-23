KJMC Corporate Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 100.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2018 up 100.85% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 up 32.76% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 up 63.64% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 22.00 on January 16, 2019 (BSE)