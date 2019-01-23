KJMC Corporate Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 100.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2018 up 100.85% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 up 32.76% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 up 63.64% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.
KJMC Corporate shares closed at 22.00 on January 16, 2019 (BSE)
|KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.21
|0.58
|0.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.21
|0.58
|0.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.27
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.19
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|0.09
|-0.59
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.12
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.21
|-0.45
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.21
|-0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|0.21
|-0.46
|Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|0.21
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|0.21
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|3.14
|3.14
|3.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.67
|-0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|0.53
|-0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.67
|-0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|0.53
|-0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited