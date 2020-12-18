KJMC Corporate Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 34.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in September 2020 up 34.44% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2020 up 377.63% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020 up 355.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2019.

KJMC Corporate EPS has increased to Rs. 6.02 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.26 in September 2019.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 15.20 on December 16, 2020 (BSE)