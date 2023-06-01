KJMC Corporate Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, up 9.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in March 2023 up 9.93% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 66.22% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 up 93.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

KJMC Corporate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2022.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 34.11 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.15% returns over the last 12 months.