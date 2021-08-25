KJMC Corporate Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 71.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in June 2021 up 71.06% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 down 125.08% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 18.75 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.76% returns over the last 6 months