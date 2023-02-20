KJMC Corporate Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, up 14.39% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.25 1.69 1.34 Other Operating Income 0.28 -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.53 1.69 1.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.76 0.86 0.70 Depreciation 0.11 0.09 0.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.86 0.75 0.73 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 0.00 -0.19 Other Income -- 0.20 0.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 0.20 -0.05 Interest 0.04 0.03 0.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.24 0.16 -0.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.24 0.16 -0.22 Tax -0.01 0.06 -0.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.23 0.10 -0.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.23 0.10 -0.16 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.55 0.10 0.06 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.32 0.20 -0.10 Equity Share Capital 3.93 3.93 3.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.82 0.50 -0.27 Diluted EPS 0.82 0.50 -0.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.82 0.50 -0.27 Diluted EPS 0.82 0.50 -0.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited