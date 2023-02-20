 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KJMC Corporate Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, up 14.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in December 2022 up 14.39% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 409.8% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 325% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
KJMC Corporate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2021. KJMC Corporate shares closed at 31.65 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.92% returns over the last 12 months.
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.251.691.34
Other Operating Income0.28----
Total Income From Operations1.531.691.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.760.860.70
Depreciation0.110.090.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.860.750.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.200.00-0.19
Other Income--0.200.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.200.20-0.05
Interest0.040.030.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.240.16-0.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.240.16-0.22
Tax-0.010.06-0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.230.10-0.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.230.10-0.16
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.550.100.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.320.20-0.10
Equity Share Capital3.933.933.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.820.50-0.27
Diluted EPS0.820.50-0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.820.50-0.27
Diluted EPS0.820.50-0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Feb 20, 2023 08:11 pm