KJMC Corporate Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, up 14.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in December 2022 up 14.39% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 409.8% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 325% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
KJMC Corporate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2021.
|KJMC Corporate shares closed at 31.65 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.92% returns over the last 12 months.
|KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.25
|1.69
|1.34
|Other Operating Income
|0.28
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.53
|1.69
|1.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.76
|0.86
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.86
|0.75
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.00
|-0.19
|Other Income
|--
|0.20
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.20
|-0.05
|Interest
|0.04
|0.03
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.16
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.24
|0.16
|-0.22
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.06
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.10
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.10
|-0.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.55
|0.10
|0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.32
|0.20
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|3.93
|3.93
|3.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.82
|0.50
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|0.82
|0.50
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.82
|0.50
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|0.82
|0.50
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited