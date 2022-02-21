KJMC Corporate Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 51.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2021 up 51.79% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 104.15% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 108% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 33.05 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)