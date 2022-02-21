KJMC Corporate Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 51.79% Y-o-Y
February 21, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2021 up 51.79% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 104.15% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 108% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020.
KJMC Corporate shares closed at 33.05 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)
|KJMC Corporate Advisors (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.34
|1.68
|0.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.34
|1.68
|0.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|0.97
|0.90
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.73
|0.63
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.04
|-0.65
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.23
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.27
|-0.55
|Interest
|0.17
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.24
|-0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|0.24
|-0.57
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.16
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.09
|-0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.09
|-0.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.06
|0.00
|3.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.10
|0.09
|2.51
|Equity Share Capital
|3.93
|3.93
|3.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.23
|6.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.23
|6.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.23
|6.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.23
|6.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited