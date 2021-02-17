KJMC Corporate Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, up 1.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in December 2020 up 1.4% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2020 up 345.13% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020 down 25% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

KJMC Corporate EPS has increased to Rs. 6.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.61 in December 2019.

KJMC Corporate shares closed at 14.45 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)